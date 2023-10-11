The next generation of Matildas have been playing their hearts out at both WIN Stadium and JJ Kelly Park this week.
A total of 22 teams across under 14 and 16 age groups have taken part in the National Youth Football Championships right here in Wollongong.
The National Youth Championship has long been an integral part of the Football Australia's talent identification program, proving an important stepping-stone for many current Matildas and Socceroos.
There are many local products playing in the competition including Shell Cove's Gabi White, Wombarra's Sofia Fante, Cambewarra's Emily Zerafa, Jamberoo's Romany Jansens and Albion Park's Sophie Bailey.
The Mercury photographers have been to both grounds this week and have captured the best of the action.
Here are the best photos from the tournament so far.
The grand final for both the under 14 and 16s will be held at WIN Stadium on Friday (October 13).
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.