Shellharbour memorial unveiled for boy who 'loved endlessly'

A new bench now sits overlooking the water at Shellharbour, in special tribute to a boy who brought joy to so many in his orbit.
Ryley Henry died suddenly in June 2022 at the age of 13 and his mother Kirsty Wilson has held a dream to establish a memorial at the site.
That dream has become a reality and on Wednesday, Miss Wilson gathered with numerous family members and friends to officially unveil the bench installed in the 13-year-old's honour.
"I was over the moon... I'm honestly so pleased, it looks so beautiful," Miss Wilson said of the bench.
"I couldn't have asked for anything better."
Wearing a Bulldogs jersey in honour of her son's favourite footy team, Miss Wilson and Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer cut a glittering red ribbon strung across the bench, which was adorned with a photo of Ryley, one of his toys, a cowboy hat, and a teddy in an Illawarra Convoy shirt - an event Ryley eagerly awaited each year.
Those who knew Ryley, an outgoing boy who loved talking to others, said he would have been thrilled with this attention.
The bench was funded with the help of the community, who donated thousands to an online fundraiser created by Miss Wilson's close friend Jessica Warren.
Miss Wilson wanted to install a bench in Ryley's name as a place where those who loved him could go to reflect on their memories of him.
It overlooks the spot where Ryley's family scattered his ashes.
"He's forever going to be looking out at the most perfect sunrises," Miss Wilson said.
Her mother, Ryley's nan Leonie Kawelmacher, travelled from the Riverina town of Leeton to see the bench.
She said it was a place where she could go to feel close to her grandson.
"Nan misses him so much - he was my little man, he was my first grandchild," Ms Kawelmacher said.
She remembered Ryley as a "little darling", a talkative boy who when in Griffith would pretend to be sick so he could skip school in favour of going to a woman's group, where he would chat to all the women.
Also among those gathered on Wednesday morning was Ryley's godmother Chea Ramos.
She recalled how sweet Ryley was, how he "loved endlessly" with his "heart of gold".
Miss Warren thanked the "amazing team" who helped her and Miss Wilson raise enough money to pay for the bench.
"I'm just so grateful to everyone that donated, or just shared the GoFundMe," she said.
"It's a dream come true," Miss Wilson added.
The bench bears a plaque reading: "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, missed beyond measure".
