Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mount Warrigal break-in accused bailed to address 580km away

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 18 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kimberley Simpson (left) allegedly committed the offence alongside her partner, Madi Ramsay (right), and two others. Picture from Facebook
Kimberley Simpson (left) allegedly committed the offence alongside her partner, Madi Ramsay (right), and two others. Picture from Facebook

A teenager accused of an "unsophisticated" early morning break-in at Mount Warrigal alongside her partner and friends has been bailed to an address 580 kilometres away.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.