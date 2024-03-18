Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Motorbike rider critical after alleged police pursuit near Shellharbour

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 19 2024 - 8:05am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police cars. File picture
Police cars. File picture

A motorbike rider is in a critical condition in hospital after he crashed following a police pursuit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.