Motorbike rider critical after alleged police pursuit near Shellharbour

A motorbike rider is in a critical condition in hospital after he crashed following a police pursuit.
The male was riding along Princes Highway at Croom when he allegedly failed to stop for police just before 11pm on Monday, March 18.
"Police directed the rider to stop, but when he allegedly failed to do so a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was terminated immediately due to the speed of the rider," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"A short time later, police found that the motorcycle had crashed into a median strip, with the rider, a 34-year-old man, sustaining severe leg injuries."
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition.
A critical incident investigation is now underway and the scene has been examined by officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
