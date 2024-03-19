Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Masked woman broke into alleged Oak Flats drug den a week after police raid

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 19 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hollie Rizzotto (inset) was sentenced for breaking into an alleged drug den at Oak Flats three days after it was raided by police in July 2023. Pictures from Facebook, Google Maps
Hollie Rizzotto (inset) was sentenced for breaking into an alleged drug den at Oak Flats three days after it was raided by police in July 2023. Pictures from Facebook, Google Maps

A masked woman committed a daylight break-in at an alleged Oak Flats drug premises a week after police raided the property and arrested an accused kingpin, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.