Masked woman broke into alleged Oak Flats drug den a week after police raid

A masked woman committed a daylight break-in at an alleged Oak Flats drug premises a week after police raided the property and arrested an accused kingpin, a court has heard.
Hollie Rizzotto, aged 33 of Koonawarra, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated break, enter and steal in company stemming from July 5, 2023.
Police arrested James Strickland on June 29, 2023 after a months-long investigation alleged he ran a lucrative drugs and weapons trade from his Reynolds Lane unit.
He is yet to enter pleas to 72 charges, with his home becoming unoccupied due to him being refused bail.
Police allegedly seized 347 grams of meth, $35,000 in cash, and several mobile phones following a raid of his home.
A week later, Rizzotto pulled up at the unit with Graeme Johnston and Wade Arrighi - all wearing hoodies and face masks - before they jumped over the fence and forced entry through the back door.
Johnston and Arrighi have been sentenced for their role, while two further alleged co-accused, Caitlin Heyligers and Matthew Booth, have pleaded not guilty to being involved in the break-in.
The home invaders opened the garage door, allowing Johnston to drive the white Toyota Corolla inside, before they put a whipper snipper and vacuum in the back seat.
Meanwhile, a witness who had watched the group enter the home called triple-0, and police arrived soon after.
Officers approached the closed garage door and announced themselves. The door opened slowly, revealing four people inside, who fled in different directions.
Police chased and arrested Rizzotto's co-offenders, however they weren't able to find Rizzotto, only locating her black hoodie and bank card discarded in a nearby stairwell.
Rizzotto was arrested at Wollongong courthouse the next day while there for separate matters.
A crime scene was established at the property, with police noticing a television had been removed from a wall mount (which they recognised from the recent raid) and was placed near the Corolla.
Strickland's sister made herself known to police as she was now the custodian of his unit. She confirmed no one was given permission to enter the unit.
Magistrate Mark Douglass accepted Rizzotto got caught up in the offending during a "downward spiral" in her life, and noted her other co-offenders who had pleaded guilty to the same charge received community-based sentences.
Rizzotto received three-year community corrections order and will be subject to supervision.
She was also fined $350 for separate crimes in October 2023 of possessing a zombie knife, a vial of steroids, and a strip of suboxone.
