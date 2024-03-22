Dragons NRL debutant Jesse Marschke leads underrated recruitment class

He was an unheralded pick-up, but Dragons NRL debutant Jesse Marschke already looks the shrewdest of acquisitions in earning his first start for the club just three rounds into the season.
A veteran of the NSW Cup, hooker-half Marschke was only added to the club's roster in January hot on the heels of the Ronald Volkman saga that exposed a gaping hole in the club's spine stocks.
The drain came after former Steelers gun Jayden Sullivan was allowed to depart and take up a long-term deal with the Tigers, while Talatau Amone's career is in limbo after he was found guilty of various assault charges in December.
It saw coach Shane Flanagan forced to shelve a plan to shift son Kyle to hooker on his arrival in Wollongong, instead pairing him in the halves with skipper Ben Hunt.
It was a combination Volkman was acquired to test, before a medical prior to registration of his contract revealed he required season-ending shoulder surgery.
Marschke was signed six days later and will now be called upon just three weeks into the season with Jacob Liddle unavailable due to a concussion suffered in last week's loss to the Dolphins.
Flanagan wasn't sure when or where the 26-year-old would get his chance, but says it was inevitable that he would.
"We knew we were short in that (spine) area, so it was definitely a good pick up," Flanagan said.
"It's a numbers thing sometimes. You've got to make sure that you've got two-and-a-half or three hookers, you need your halves and you need to make sure going into a season that you've got the right mix numbers-wise, let alone talent.
"I don't think we had a dead-set plan for Jesse, whether it was going to be in the halves, maybe during the Origin period or whether we put Jesse in the halves and moved Kyle into nine.
"We're probably resigned to the fact that we'll keep Kyle in the halves this year. He did a good job round one and no one played real well in round two. Instead of trying to fix two positions, we're just fixing one this weekend.
"Did I expect [Marschke] to play so early? Probably not. It's come about through Jacob's HIA and someone's disappointment gives someone an opportunity."
With Marschke's debut coming at the age of 26, Flanagan said he was confident in handing him the no. 9 jumper and leaving deputy rake Connor Muhleisen on the bench.
"For me, if you're going to make your debut, especially in that position at hooker, it's nice to start, get out there and get into it straight away, rather than sitting back and waiting, waiting, waiting for your opportunity and when does that come?" Flanagan said.
"Connor's done a good job for us the last couple of weeks coming off the bench and tidying up the back end of the game, especially week one. Last week he was just thrown out in the washing machine when they were on top.
"Jesse's job is just to get us off to a good start and hopefully this is the start of his NRL career.
"He was signed with the Roosters in, I think, '15 (2015). He could have given it away quite a few times but his perseverance and attitude and hunger and desire to play NRL has just been continual, so we're just really excited to see him go out there."
While most of the attention around the club's recruitment approach centred on the Volkman saga and the failed pursuit of marquee men Tom Dearden and Addin Fonua-Blake, Marschke is one of four signings the club has made since January.
Raymond Faitala-Mariner debuted strongly for the club in round one, while Luciano Leilua made a top-grade return for his junior club in last week's loss.
With Marschke to debut this weekend, it leaves winger Christian Tuipulotu the only member of the club's post-Christmas recruitment class yet to done the Red V in the top-grade this year.
For all the public courting of big-name recruits, Flanagan's looking to get fast value out of his quieter recruitment efforts.
"Everyone was saying it was poor recruitment or that we hadn't recruited too much, but I had to stay solid and make sure that the recruits we got were going to make us a better football team," Flanagan said.
"Around Christmas time our recruitment was questioned but, come round one, I think we've done pretty well. Ray Faitala-Mariner and Luch (Leilua) are big buys for us to give us experience, a touch a class.
"You saw Ray in round one, he can play on the edge, he can play in the middle and this is just the start of Luch at the Dragons.
"He's been here before but, once he settles into our systems and structures, he's going to be a good player for us.
"He's pretty quiet, he's not the vocal one that speaks up, but he's contributed well in team meetings this week and let us know what his thoughts are.
"I'm sure he's excited to get out and play against his old team."
