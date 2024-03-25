Teen girls accused of wielding knife during attempted robberies at UOW

Two teenage girls accused of wielding a knife during multiple attempted robberies at the University of Wollongong are facing court on a string of charges.
The incidents occurred within 30 minutes of each other from 7pm on Saturday, March 23.
"Officers attached to Wollongong Police District attended, and were told two females and a male were allegedly threatened with a knife by two teenage girls before they fled the scene empty handed," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"The two women aged 26 and 34, and male aged 53, were not physically injured."
By 10am the following day (Sunday), police arrested two teenage girls, aged 14 and 15, on the university grounds.
"Police will allege the teenagers were involved in three robberies on the university grounds on Saturday night," the spokeswoman said.
"They were charged with three counts of assault with intent to rob armed with offensive weapon and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (personal).
"In addition, the 15-year-old was charged with possess prohibited drug."
The teenagers were refused bail to appear in a Children's Court on Monday, March 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.