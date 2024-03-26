Illawarra Mercurysport
'Surreal' NRL debut for Dragons player Jesse Marschke

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
March 26 2024
Jesse Marschke playing in his first NRL game for St George Illawarra in the Dragons clash against the Cowboys. Picture supplied
Jesse Marschke playing in his first NRL game for St George Illawarra in the Dragons clash against the Cowboys. Picture supplied

Jesse Marschke will get to add to his debut NRL outing sooner than expected after being named on the interchange bench for St George Illawarra Dragons' clash against Manly Sea Eagles at WIN Stadium this Saturday night.

'Surreal' NRL debut for Dragons player Jesse Marschke
The 26-year-old made his NRL debut last week for the Dragons
