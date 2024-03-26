Hame Sele's 2095-day wait over, picked for Dragons' clash against Manly

Shane Flanagan has swung the axe and made five changes in a bid to arrest St George Illawarra Dragons' two-game losing run.
Francis Molo (suspension), Jacob Liddle (concussion), Jaydn Su'A (quadriceps) and Hame Sele (hamstring) have all been named to come into the 17-man squad for their round four clash against Manly Sea Eagles at WIN Stadium on Saturday night.
Francis Molo starts in the front row with Jack de Belin reverting to the interchange whilst Liddle's inclusion pushes Round 3 debutant Jesse Marschke into the No.14 jersey and Connor Muhleisen onto the reserves list.
Su'A partners Luciano Leilua in the second row with Raymond Faitala-Mariner named to start off the bench.
Sele has been named on the interchange for his first game as a Dragon in 2095 days.
A Kingsgrove Colts junior, Sele made his NRL debut for the Dragons in Round 6, 2017 against the Sea Eagles and linked back up with the club this season.
Mathew Feagai has also been rushed back in and has been named as one the Dragons' five reserves.
The changes come as St George Illawarra looks to bounce back after success big losses to the Dolphins and a last-start home loss to the North Queensland Cowboys.
Not only will the Dragons be opening the gates to WIN Stadium for 2024 but there will also be plenty of extra motivation with coach Flanagan coming up against Anthony Seibold for the first time since stepping out of Manly's assistant coach role.
St George Illawarra team:
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Zac Lomax
3. Moses Suli
4. Jack Bird
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Ben Hunt (c)
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Blake Lawrie
11. Luciano Leilua
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Tom Eisenhuth
14. Jesse Marschke
15. Jack de Belin
16. Hame Sele
17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
