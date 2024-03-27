Cops hunt for Lake Illawarra offenders on the run after serious crimes

Five men and one woman accused of serious crimes including stalking, weapons, pursuits and domestic violence are on the run from police.
The wanted people range in age from 26 to 49 years old and police have issued a public appeal for help to find them.
Timothy Reed, 48, is wanted for alleged knife and stalk/intimidate related offences.
Reed is 170cm tall with medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.
He is known to frequent Flinders, Wollongong and Shellharbour.
Bradley Green, 40, is accused of an alleged assault, knife and police pursuit related offences.
He is 175cm tall with a large build, brown hair, a beard and moustache and brown eyes.
Green is known to frequent Oak Flats and Windang.
Jerry Lewis, 49, is wanted for an alleged break and enter related offence.
He is 155cm tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.
Lewis is known to frequent Warilla and surrounding suburbs.
Police are also looking for 28-year-old Nathan Laver who is wanted for alleged fraud, driving while disqualified and domestic violence related offences.
He is 185cm tall with a thin build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Laver is known to frequent Albion Park, Albion Park Rail and Shell Cove.
Locklyn Lucas, 26, is wanted for alleged robbery and knife related offences.
He is 170cm tall with a large build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Lucas is known to frequent Koonawarra, Dapto and Wollongong.
Casey Matheson, aged 27, is wanted for alleged deal with proceeds of crime related offences.
She is 160cm tall with a thin build, with red hair and green/hazel eyes.
Matheson is known to frequent Warilla, Warrawong and surrounding suburbs.
Police have urged anyone with information on the wanted people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
