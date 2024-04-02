Illawarra Mercury
Traffic worker's skull fractured after being hit by car in Gwynneville

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 2 2024 - 5:57pm, first published 5:53pm
The accident occurred during roadworks on Gipps Street in October 2023. Picture from Google Maps
The accident occurred during roadworks on Gipps Street in October 2023. Picture from Google Maps

A traffic worker was seriously injured after being struck by a "remorseful" driver who told a court he was blinded by the glaring sun in Gwynneville.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

