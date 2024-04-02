Traffic worker's skull fractured after being hit by car in Gwynneville

A traffic worker was seriously injured after being struck by a "remorseful" driver who told a court he was blinded by the glaring sun in Gwynneville.
The worker needed major emergency surgery after scans revealed she had a fractured skull and an extradural haemorrhage (bleed between the brain membrane and skull).
The driver, Maximilian Steven Stahl Lawson, 24, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm.
Tendered court documents state the traffic worker was wearing hi-vis and holding a stop sign on Gipps Road during roadworks in which the westbound lane was closed on October 24, 2023.
As she let vehicles through the eastbound lane, a truck that was parked started moving from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane, which obscured the glare on the road, Lawson's defence lawyer said.
The worker could see Lawson's black Holden Commodore in the eastbound lane and attempted to stop it, however he continued driving and hit her.
She was thrown over the bonnet and a couple of metres into the air before landing onto the roadway. Several witnesses and Lawson went to her aid.
Lawson was cooperative with police, telling them of the harsh glare as the sun was rising.
The woman was taken to Wollongong Hospital where she was assessed by a trauma team. CT scans revealed she sustained a skull fracture with a haemorrhage underneath.
That day she underwent an emergency craniotomy - a procedure in which part of the skull is temporarily removed to expose the brain and perform a surgery.
She recovered well physically, however had to be assessed by a psychologist several times.
Police took statements from witnesses, including one woman travelling behind Lawson who said she had about 20 metres of vision in front of her even with the sun rising.
Defence lawyer Peter Robinson described the incident as a tragic accident, with the glare changing in quick motion, adding that Lawson is extremely remorseful.
Mr Robinson said Lawson is very unlikely to re-offend and has two jobs in hospitality.
Magistrate Michael Ong accepted Lawson had genuine concern for the victim's wellbeing and noted the difficulty in sentencing such matters.
"It is an unfortunate set of circumstances ... there is no evidence that you intended to cause harm to this victim," the magistrate said.
The magistrate said the injuries were concerning and fell well within the category of grievous bodily harm.
Lawson received an 18-month community correction order and must undertake 80 hours of unpaid community service work.
He was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.