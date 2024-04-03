Police uncover alleged Koonawarra cannabis farm with bikie links

A man with links to the Fourth Reich outlaw bikie gang allegedly operated a clandestine cannabis set up in suburban streets in properties spread across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven.
Robert Rudolf Mank, 48, appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, April 3, via audio-visual link from custody, where he has been on remand since December last year.
Mank is facing eight charges, including the enhanced indoor cultivation of cannabis, drug supply and possession as well as recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
NSW Police Raptor Squad detectives began investigations into Mank in November 2023 with the initial focus on a Wyndarra Way, Koonawarra address owned by Mank where police allege numerous cannabis plants were being grown.
Police broadened their search to addresses owned or frequented by Mank in the Illawarra and the Shoalhaven.
Documents tendered to the court allege that Mank was also a frequent visitor to the Fourth Reich motorcycle clubhouse in Albion Park Rail.
Police have also secured CCTV footage of Mank buying large quantities of liquid fertiliser at Albino Park Bunnings.
On December 6, police were granted a search warrant for the Wyndarra Way address and a house on Greens Road, Greenwell Point.
Officers searched the Koonawarra house with the assistance of specialist police and allegedly found 35 cannabis plants along with 341 grams of cannabis lead and 686 grams of bromadol, a type of synthetic opioid.
Police allege that despite the quiet suburban exterior, the entire house was used as a drug farm, with the three bedrooms filled with cannabis plants growing under lamps and the living area set up as a drying room.
A sophisticated ventilation and irrigation system was set up in the house, police allege, with water sourced from under the house and electricity bypassed through the roof cavity.
A forensic search of the property revealed Mank's fingerprints and DNA, police allege.
Police also searched a Greens Road, Greenwell Point address registered with Mank with Mank in attendance.
Police allege that Mank arrived at the scene with a "strong scent" of cannabis and cannabis leaf on his clothing. Police arrested him on the spot, with Mank alleged to have denied any connection to the Koonawarra house.
"I don't know what you're on about," he said.
Police then searched Mank's Landcruiser which revealed various keys and a garage door remote which Mank said was for the Fourth Reich clubhouse in Albion Park Rail.
Further searches of the Greenwell Point address where Mank lived in a converted shed allegedly uncovered tens of thousands of dollars in cash, plastic bags containing "white powder", another white powdery substance labelled cyanide, cannabis leaf and digital scales.
Police also found keys and paperwork relating to another Greenwell Point address and drums filled with liquid fertiliser.
A further search of the second Greenwell Point address on Keith Avenue found that this was also set up as a drug lab for growing cannabis, police allege.
In a similar setup as in Koonawarra, dozens of plants were found growing under heat lamps with irrigation and ventilation systems in place.
Police also took fingerprint and DNA samples at this address.
Police have also charged another man, Darren Hall, in relation to the investigation.
In a bail application in Wollongong local court, Mank's lawyer Alyce Fischer said her client denied the charges, including that the $32,000 in cash found was the result of the sale of a boat.
Ms Fischer said there would be significant delay in the matter coming to trial, with the possibility of any eventual sentence being shorter than time spent on remand.
Mank also suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and required medical attention.
The Crown opposed bail, noting the strength of the case and the potential for maximum penalties as lengthy as 20 years.
Magistrate Michael Love agreed with the Crown's characterisation of the case, and noted MAnk had convictions on his record for drug offences, as well as having served time in prison for firearms offences.
Bail was refused with Mank to return to court on April 17.
