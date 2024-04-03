Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Police uncover alleged Koonawarra cannabis farm with bikie links

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 3 2024 - 6:36pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Mank used multiple addresses in the Shoalhaven and the Illawarra as clandestine cannabis farms. Pictures supplied, graphic by ACM
Robert Mank used multiple addresses in the Shoalhaven and the Illawarra as clandestine cannabis farms. Pictures supplied, graphic by ACM

A man with links to the Fourth Reich outlaw bikie gang allegedly operated a clandestine cannabis set up in suburban streets in properties spread across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.