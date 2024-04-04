Wollongong business forced to close, expecting to be flooded

Many people are taking precautions ahead of predicted heavy rains this Friday but for Wollongong city pet care business owner Leah Bullough it's more serious than for most.
Ms Bullough is closing her business CuddleCubs on Corrimal St, expecting that her street will be flooded on Friday.
She has a fair idea how things will go because she has seen it too many times before.
"I definitely will have to close [with] with the expected rainfall - I'm pretty sure I'm the lowest point in my street," she said.
"If the street flows it's even worse because it all flows down into my property.
"I've been here two and a half years and I have flooded probably close to 10 times but only once inside when I lost everything - all my furniture, my car, my belongings, everything I set up for the business was just gone."
Her neighbourhood, between Corrimal St and Church St, Swan St and Beach St, bears the brunt of heavy rainfalls as the Gurungaty Waterway is forced to receive much of the city's runoff.
Ms Bullough said she had no warning it was a flood zone when she moved across from Balgownie - and five months after she moved in she lost it all.
Residents and business owners have been demanding action from Wollongong City Council for many years but the problem continues. They have been flooded most years, which they say did not happen 20 years ago.
Opinions vary as to the cause, from vegetation clogging up the waterway, the building up of Wollongong golf course affecting the water's flow, more concreted areas causing greater runoff, and stormwater overflow.
The council has blamed high tides preventing water escaping; Sydney Water has previously pointed the finger at illegal stormwater connections but was forced to act on sewage overflows
With many dogs in her care each day, Ms Bullough wasn't willing to put them or their owners in a bad situation.
"There was a day I was open and we had flash flooding - I was walking dogs, one by one, in knee-deep water up the street for the parents to come and pick the dogs up," Ms Bullough said.
"I just don't want to put anyone in that situation again."
Former engineer Ian Young has been activating for action on the flooding problem on the southern edge of Wollongong's CBD.
He maintains the main problem is the vegetation clogging up the waterway with its volume and causing obstructions, and has been calling for more action on this since at least 2012.
"With the predicted rain forecast ... it is guaranteed 222 Corrimal St will be flooded again," he said.
"The cause is the density of the reeds in the drain at the Corrimal St end of the Corrimal St to Swan St drain."
Correspondence seen by the Mercury shows city council general manager Greg Doyle more action is coming on clearing vegetation.
"In terms of vegetation management, Council has sensitively removed vegetation and sediment from small sections of the waterway along Corrimal and Swan streets and are currently designing a ramp to get into the section on the southern side of Swan Street to remove the vegetation more easily and safely," he wrote to Mr Young.
The council is still working on a Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan which would include a review of potential preventive and flood mitigation controls.
"Council is planning to conduct a separate consultation session for the residents and business owners of Swan St on the draft Floodplain Risk Management Plan and proposed actions to discuss the concerns raised by yourself, the business owners and residents," Mr Doyle wrote.
"I too will participate in this process. WCC will seek feedback once the draft Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan is ready. I'm advised that there will also be multiple opportunities for the community to provide feedback throughout the consultation process."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.