The thoughtful approach setting Dragons forward Tom Eisenhuth apart

They're enough to have most forwards dozing off, but Dragons forward Tom Eisenhuth takes team video sessions as seriously as anything he does on the training paddock.
It's why there's no shortage of teammates willing to talk up the former Melbourne workhorse's sharp footy brain since he arrived in Wollongong.
It reveals itself in video sessions, with the club's younger forwards in particular leaning heavily on the 31-year-old's cerebral approach.
The man himself if quick to downplay his well-respected football nous, but admits it's been part dedication and part necessity in a career built on adaptability.
"I've seen a lot of footy, I'm a bit older than a few of the fellas," he joked.
"I probably do think about my footy a bit. I've never been the strongest or fastest, so I've had to think about my footy a bit over the years.
"You do [video sessions] because you can get something out of them. If you have that attitude of enduring them, you're not going to get as much out of it.
"It's like doing any training session, you've got to go in thinking 'how can I get better after this?' That's what I try to do, make sure I'm taking something away from it.
"I'm a bit older than some of them so there's always some knowledge that you can share and it's good to hear that they appreciate the little bits of wisdom."
While it's always been his ethos, Einsenhuth said the approach was finely tuned in the famously analytical Melbourne set-up under Craig Bellamy.
"They're big on the their video down there," Eisenhuth said.
"They certainly do a lot of it and encourage fellas to do their own, and even working with other players in your position.
"I would say I've taken that on board from there and tried to bring that with me, being an older fella now with some less experienced guys in the [Dragons] squad.
"If that's helping guys get better, then great."
While his presence has been felt behind the scenes, Eisenhuth's proven a shrewd pick-up across the board with his ability to play anywhere in the pack.
A fresh arrival, he spent the bulk of preseason on the right edge before the arrival of left-edge specialist Luciano Leilua saw Jaydn Su'A shift back to his own preferred side.
It's seen Eisenhuth moved into the middle rotation where he's featured over the opening five rounds, something he's embraced.
"That's kind of been my career, training in one [position] then playing wherever they need me," Eisenhuth said.
"I've gotten used to that and I think it's just the way the game's going. You can only have 17 fellas strap on the boots each week.
"We saw [last weekend] there's a lot of injuries throughout the [competition] so it's a nice luxury to have when you've got some fellas that can do a couple of jobs.
"It was probably a hindrance [for me] for a while, not being able to nail one position down, but I've gotten this far and it's probably a strength now, being able to do a few different jobs for the team."
The experience has been valuable for coach Shane Flanagan as he looks to nail down a fresh cultural maker, with the off-contract Eisenhuth keen to remain a part of it beyond this year.
"It's a long year, so we'll see how we go, but I'm definitely keen to stay if they'll have me," he said.
"I've been enjoying my time here, there's a great group of fellas and coaching staff. I'd hope to keep building this club moving in the right direction.
"It's a bit of a changing of the guard moment with Shane starting this year so it's a good opportunity to make a difference.
"That's what people are trying to do here. There's still a bit of gelling to do, but we're moving forward
"It's a bit different to what I've experienced in the last few years, but it's a nice challenge trying to get better and make sure we're moving in the right direction."
