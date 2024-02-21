Recruit Tom Eisenhuth sizes up Dragons' future after his days at the Storm

After being part of one of the most successful set-ups in Australian sport at the Melbourne Storm, Tom Eisenhuth sees real potential for something big at St George Illawarra.
The 31-year-old said Dragons coach Shane Flanagan and his former mentor Craig Bellamy go about their business in "different" ways, there was no doubt in his mind his current team is on the right path.
The Dragons' first hit-out in the Flanagan era, a 28-6 loss to South Sydney in the Charity Shield, did not go as planned.
Ahead of their second trial against the Tigers in Mudgee on Saturday, February 24, Eisenhuth - who played 58 times under Bellamy at the Storm - has been impressed with the Dragons' set-up.
"I think every club does things a little differently. Whether it's better or worse it's hard to say, but I'm really enjoying what we're doing here," he said.
"It's working for us at the moment. I think we're going in the right direction. So I think we just stick with it and it should be good. Tactical stuff is maybe a little bit different [between the Storm and the Dragons]. It's rugby league, so it doesn't differ too much.
"They've [Flanagan and Bellamy] have got their own way of going about things. I've been impressed with what Shane's brought to the club at the moment and seeing how he goes about his business. I've really liked it.
"It's been easy to get on board."
Eisenhuth and Dragons hooker Jacob Liddle also addressed the latest rumours surrounding the potential addition of Luciano Leilua from North Queensland, as reported by the Daily Telegraph.
"I haven't heard much about that just yet," Eisenhuth said.
"He's be a great asset to the club if he did decide to come down. He's a talented footballer. He's big and athletics and he plays good football. I don't know what's going on there though."
Meanwhile, Liddle heaped plenty of praise on Leilua.
"I don't know anything about those rumours but I've played with him and I love the guy," he said.
"He's a good bloke, obviously a good player, one of the stars of the NRL."
The Dragons will continue their pre-season preparations against the Tigers in Mudgee, with their first NRL game slated for March 9 away to the Titans.
