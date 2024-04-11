Men arrested after terrifying machete home invasion in south-west Sydney

Two men accused of using machetes during a home invasion have been arrested by police.
The men are alleged to have forced their way into a home in Campbelltown, threatened the residents and then stolen personal items before fleeing the scene.
The incident occurred just three days after Christmas - at 3.40pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at a home on Chamberlain Street.
On April 3, police released CCTV of two men wanted for questioning in relation to the break and enter and officers in Strike Force Pidgeon called for public assistance to find them.
"Following extensive inquiries and a public appeal for information, detectives arrested a 21-year-old man in Campbelltown about 7am, and a 23-year-old man in Appin about 7.30am on Thursday, April 11," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The 21-year-old man was charged with aggravated enter dwelling with intent - armed, and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
The 23-year-old was charged with aggravated enter dwelling with intent - armed.
Both men were refused bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on Friday, April 12.
