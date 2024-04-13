Man fighting for life after assault at Unanderra pub

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after he was assaulted in a possible 'coward punch' attack at a Unanderra pub on Friday night.
Emergency services were called to the Unanderra Hotel on Central Road about 10.50pm on Friday, April 12 to reports of an assault.
Paramedics treated a man, aged 59 to 60 years old, suffering serious head injuries at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital.
He remained in a critical condition in hospital on Saturday.
Police are looking into the possibility that the man was the victim of a 'coward punch': a hit to the head that is inflicted without warning or provocation.
Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District have begun an investigation into the incident.
They urge anyone with information to contact Lake Illawarra Police District on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
