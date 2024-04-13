Wollongong Wolves steady the ship after sharing points with St George

Whatever David Carney said to his troops at halftime on Saturday night, it should be bottled up like liquid gold.
With his side trailing 2-0 against St George - and staring down the barrel of a fourth straight defeat - the Wolves coach needed a response in the second stanza.
And the visitors delivered at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre.
The in-form Takumi Ofuka got the ball rolling when he scored in the 49th minute, before Dylan Ryan produced the equaliser nearly 20 minutes later.
Ryan then threatened to be the unlikely hero in the late stages when he found the back of the net. However, the referee ruled that he had infringed St George goalkeeper Andrew Di Blasio.
While they couldn't get the win, the 2-2 result will see the Wolves return home with a vital point in their pocket as they snapped a three-match NPL NSW losing streak.
A draw had seemed unlikely when Wollongong conceded the first goal inside 15 minutes through Nikola Skataric.
Jake Trew, Ofuka and Chris McStay then had some chances for the visitors, while Conor Quilliganx and Justin Poon looked threatening for St George.
However, with halftime looming, it was the hosts who extended their lead via a Dylan Ryan own goal.
Skataric started the play when he took a shot inside Wollongong's box, which was stopped by a defender, before the ball fell to Quilliganx and he found the back of the net via a deflection off Ryan's boot.
Trailing 2-0 at the break, the Wolves needed to start the second stanza well.
Ofuka was able to cut the deficit to one when he chipped the ball over the the head of Di Blasio and into the back of the net.
The visitors continued to play positive football and they were rewarded in the 67th minute when, from a lovely Chris McStay corner, the ball found the head of Ryan who made no mistake from short range.
Both teams had their fair share of chances in the next 20 minutes, but it was Ryan who got the closest to producing a winner. The defender appeared to have found the back of the net, however, St George were awarded a free kick for him colliding with Di Blasio.
St George then had a chance in stoppage time through Troy Danaskos, who was denied by Wolves gloveman Vedran Janjetovic.
The score remained 2-2 at the full-time whistle as the two sides were forced to share the points.
