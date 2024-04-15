Stats don't lie: How Keira became the envy of other Illawarra cricket clubs

A great junior program, attracting talented players and instilling a culture which is the envy of all the other Cricket illawarra clubs, highlight the main reasons why the Keira Lions enjoyed success across all grades in season 2023-24.
Statistics don't lie, the Lions dominated the recent Cricket Illawarra season.
Keira were crowned premiers in the first, second and third grade one-day competitions.
The Lions also made the T20 final in first grade, but were beaten by Wollongong in the decider.
Keira wee also presented with the first grade minor premiers and club championship trophies.
The Lions also enjoyed tremendous success with its junior teams, with Keira's 13A, 13B, 15B and 17A sides all making grand finals.
This season six Keira juniors featured in the premiership-winning first-grade side, while 110 others helped Keira win the second-grade title.
There are three major reasons why the Lions have had such a great season. These are:
The strength of the Lions' junior program:
In the 2023 -2024 season, the Lions had 95 registered junior players in seven age groups, with two under 10 teams, three in under 11, three under 13s, one under 15 and one in under 17.
Of these 10 teams, four played in their respective finals but sadly each one finished second on the day.
However, the three top grades made up for this disappointment by each winning their respective final.
The ability to attract talented players:
Because the Lions have usually been a very competitive club, it has been able to attract talented senior players.
In recent years, these players have included Mitch Hearn, Rhys Voysey, James Chappell, Zac Churchill and Aaron Kornberger.
They all featured in the premiership-winning first-grade side.
A great club culture:
Most organisations, including cricket clubs, have internal management issues.
The Lions are an exemption to the rule with a great welcoming culture that time and again attracts volunteers and sponsors as well as the senior players from other Illawarra clubs.
