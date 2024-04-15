Suspicious blaze destroys work site building near M1 at Mount Ousley

A work site building in Mount Ousley has been destroyed in a suspicious fire overnight.
Firefighters were sent scrambling across the suburb following multiple triple-0 calls alerting them to different fires at 7.50pm on Monday, April 15.
"We got a lot of calls because of where it was, there was calls for multiple locations," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Erlik said.
The blaze was located in a work site building alongside the M1 Princes Motorway, that is being used during a project to erect four kilometres of safety barriers between Mount Keira and Masters roads.
It took around 10 minutes for FRNSW crews from Wollongong, Balgownie and Corrimal to bring the blaze under control.
"There's not much left, other than metal," Insp Erlik said.
The work site building is located near the cleared section of trees on the M1 at West Wollongong.
Police and fire investigators were called to the scene and the cause is being treated as suspicious.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
