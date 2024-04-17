Five talking points ahead of Illawarra Premier League's seventh round

Expect the unexpected.
That's how a lot of Illawarra football fans will be feeling ahead of the Premier League's seventh round kicking off this weekend.
Last week's action produced plenty of upsets and blowouts, highlighted by South Coast United, Tarrawanna, Coniston and Bulli all claiming three-goal victories. Helensburgh also impressed in their 3-1 win over Shellharbour.
Round seven will kick off on Friday night with Cringila hosting Wollongong United at Crehan Park.
The rest of the games will then take place on Saturday, with the Blueys tackling Bulli at Tarrawanna Oval; Corrimal meeting Port Kembla at Memorial Park; Coniston facing Helensburgh at JJ Kelly Park; Shellharbour to take on Albion Park at Barrack Heights Sports Field; and SCU to meet Olympic at Ian McLennan Park.
Here are five key talking points ahead of round seven:
The 2024 season may still only be inside the first third, but Friday night's derby at Crehan Park shapes as crucial for both the Lions and Wollongong United.
'Crini' and United have both made solid starts to the year, but each are coming off disappointing results last weekend.
A late Peter Simonoski goal couldn't save Cringila from a 2-1 defeat to defending champions Albion Park, while United were completely outclassed in falling 4-1 to Bulli.
While it was only the Lions' first defeat of their campaign, early-season results are vital for Jorge de Matos's men in their bid to become 2024 league champions.
If successful, it would be an impressive effort from Crini, who will have to go that extra mile over their rivals. They were deducted three competition points during pre-season for fan involvement in a flares incident during last year's grand final.
Meanwhile, the round six defeat was United's second IPL loss under head coach Rob Jonovski, with the first coming against Coniston in round two (2-0).
Despite the setback, the Macedonia Park club still sit inside the competition's top five, but they are under increasing pressure from Shellharbour, Helensburgh and Cringila.
This all adds up to three points being crucial for both sides on Friday night.
Speaking of big games, Saturday's clash between the Blueys and Bulli could be season-defining for these two teams.
Tarrawanna copped a brutal start to the season, losing their opening four games, but showed plenty of potential in a 4-1 away demolishing of Port Kembla last weekend.
Cody Waller scored a double for the visitors, while teammates Mitch Brooker and Daniel Carella also found the back of the net.
Meanwhile, Bulli put behind a tough week for the club - which saw their home facility at Balls Paddock flooded - to claim an impressive 4-1 victory over Wollongong United.
Ben McDonald and Denim Nou both bagged braces for Bulli, in what was easily the team's best performance to date in 2024.
It's been a sluggish start to the season for Julio Miranda's team, which has been marred by big defeats to Coniston (4-0) and Albion Park (6-3). They would have also been disappointed to share the points in a 2-2 draw with Port Kembla last month.
Last week's demolishing of United could prove the turning point in Bulli's campaign, or was it just a great win after an emotional period for the club?
Only time will tell.
Another side that is bracing for a big test this weekend is Wollongong Olympic, who will travel to Kembla Grange to face South Coast United on Saturday night.
Olympic have been pretty solid during the IPL's early rounds, but they come into this match on the back of a poor 3-0 defeat to Coniston at home last week.
It was an impressive display by 'Cono', who looked youthful and energetic right across the park at PCYC.
Conversely, the hosts were flat as a tack in all three thirds, and couldn't capitalise on any opportunities throughout the game. The growing frustration was also evident amongst the playing group during the game.
There is no doubting that Olympic has a squad that is jam-packed with quality talent.
However, they are also prone to these disappointing performances - as highlighted in last year's 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Bulli.
Head coach Matt Bailey will be hungry to get his side back on track immediately, but they face a stiff challenge in the improving SCU in round seven.
SCU flexed their attacking muscles in a 5-2 win over Corrimal last weekend, and Greg Valic's team will be keen to build on that momentum.
Helensburgh have been one of the IPL's quiet achievers so far in 2024, with the side picking up three wins to find themselves in the league's top five.
The Thistle's latest win came with a solid 3-1 away victory against Shellharbour last week, with Liam Unicomb, Ben Watts and Cody Cuthbertson scoring first-half goals for the winners.
It was Burgh's second win on the trot, following a 3-2 victory over Tarrawanna, and head coach Paul Michlmayr would be happy with his team's form.
However, they will face their biggest test yet on Saturday when they face the high-flying Coniston at JJ Kelly Park.
Last year's grand final winners remain undefeated this season, with Franc Pierro's team putting together their best performance to date in last week's 3-0 win over Olympic.
Post-match, Cono player Toby Norval told the Mercury that they were "too fit, we're too good and too fast as well".
It was a bold statement, but Helensburgh will have to produce something special to get the three points in round seven.
Several sides are yet to hit their straps this Premier League season, but no team has been more disappointing than Port Kembla.
The Zebras have just one point next to their name after five matches, following a 2-2 stalemate with Bulli in round three. However, that result has been book-ended by defeats to Cringila (3-0), Albion Park (1-0), Olympic (2-0) and Tarrawanna (4-1).
The side currently sits at the foot of the table, one point adrift of Corrimal and two points behind the Blueys.
To be fair to Port, they have one of the youngest squads in the IPL after losing a lot of key talent to rivals clubs in the off-season, including former captain Jordan Nikolovski.
But the Zebras coaching staff will be keen to get a response from the playing group as soon as possible, starting this Saturday against the Rangers.
While it's still early in the season, the three points on offer could be crucial for either side by the end of the 2024 campaign.
These two proud Illawarra clubs will do anything in their power to avoid potential relegation.
