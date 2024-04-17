Wollongong real estate agent denies filming, touching naked teen

A long-time Wollongong real estate director will defend allegations he filmed and sexually touched a teenager after offering her alcohol and cocaine.
Robert Brian Grubb faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, April 17, where he pleaded not guilty to sexually touching another person without consent, aggravated sexually touching another person without consent, and intentionally recording an intimate image without consent.
It's alleged the former director of Professional Real Estate in Wollongong offered a 17-year-old girl a job before he picked her up one morning in August 2023 and drove her to Officeworks.
Grubb allegedly gave her a book containing "inspirational quotes" before he drove her to his Woonona address where he said there were "supplies" there that he needed.
It's alleged Grubb handed the girl an alcoholic drink and a laptop to begin work, before he allegedly pulled out plastic bags containing white powder and asked, "Do you want some?"
The teenager declined and Grubb allegedly poured the substance onto a surface and snorted it. At this stage, it's alleged the girl began feeling unbalanced.
Grubb allegedly complimented the teenager's body before revealing sex toys including whips and gags that were hidden behind black sheets. "Have you ever tried bondage?" he allegedly asked.
Court documents state the girl told him she was "uncomfortable answering that" and walked to the toilet where she felt disorientated.
It's alleged the girl's next memory was waking up on the floor with her face pressed onto the carpet - wearing only a g-string that wasn't hers that had the letters 'S.W.A.T' printed on them.
Grubb was allegedly recording her while rubbing his genitals against hers. She allegedly contacted friends who picked her up before reporting the incident to the police.
Grubb's house was searched and police allegedly seized a number of mobile phones, "white powder", the 'S.W.A.T' g-string, a replica machine gun, and BDSM equipment.
"In this mater, the evidence has been served," Magistrate Claire Girotto said after Grubb confirmed his not guilty pleas.
Grubb remains on bail and will face the district court on May 21, where he will receive a trial date.
Grubb's remaining charges of possessing an unauthorised firearm, supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug, and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug will be dealt with in the local court.
He is yet to enter pleas to these charges.
