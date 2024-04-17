Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong real estate agent denies filming, touching naked teen

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 17 2024 - 6:27pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robb Brian Grubb leaving Wollongong courthouse after pleading not guilty to his charges on April 17. Picture by ACM
Robb Brian Grubb leaving Wollongong courthouse after pleading not guilty to his charges on April 17. Picture by ACM

A long-time Wollongong real estate director will defend allegations he filmed and sexually touched a teenager after offering her alcohol and cocaine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.