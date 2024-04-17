Man charged with stabbing at Nowra home that left man in serious condition

A man is due to face court on Wednesday after allegedly stabbing another man in an altercation at a Nowra home.
Emergency services found a 34-year-old man suffering a stab wound to the abdomen after they were called to a home in Numbaa Way about 8.45pm on Tuesday.
Paramedics treated the man before he was airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police officers established a crime scene and began an investigation into the incident.
A short time later police arrested a 36-year-old man after a short chase on foot.
He was taken to Nowra Police Station and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The man was known to the alleged victim, who he was accused of stabbing in an altercation.
The alleged offender was refused bail to appear at Nowra Local Court.
