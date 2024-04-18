Illawarra Mercury
Sex pest busted masturbating on Illawarra train carriage

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 18 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 10:50am
Denzel Martinez, pictured on a train. Picture from Facebook
Denzel Martinez, pictured on a train. Picture from Facebook

A man on bail for masturbating on a train has been banned from late-night travel after he was seen repeatedly doing the same "frightening" act while in the Illawarra.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

