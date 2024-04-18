'Can I please touch them?' Figtree parolee's ear fetish prompts house arrest

A Figtree man with an ear fetish and lengthy criminal record has been accused of intimidating a woman and reaching for her lobes without consent.
Peter Thompson has a laundry list of previous convictions for similar matters, borne out of his inability to control his apparent urges around young women's ears, particularly if they are wearing earrings.
"The accused is demonstrating an ongoing modus operandi and pattern of inappropriate and sexual deviant behaviours," tendered court documents state.
The 48-year-old parolee sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, after he was arrested for his latest alleged ear-related offence.
"I've got a history of this," Thompson said, showing his ankle monitor to the magistrate.
Court documents state Thompson allegedly entered a shop on Wentworth Street, Port Kembla and cornered a woman who was closing about 6pm on Tuesday.
The woman was allegedly met with several questions from Thompson, including whether she was alone and whether she had kids or a husband, as he inched closer towards her.
Fearing for her safety, police claim the woman, who was standing behind a security gate, lied and said her husband was coming any minute to help close the shop.
But Thompson allegedly continued to step closer as he said: "I love those earrings you've got in ... Can you please tell me what other earrings you have at home, what shape, sizes and styles?"
"I don't think that is relevant mate, have a good night," the woman allegedly responded.
Thompson allegedly walked towards the security gate and reached over to touch the woman's ear, prompting her to take a step back.
"Can I please just touch them?" Thompson allegedly asked, to which the woman asked him to get out of the shop.
It's alleged the woman locked the door behind him as he left. She reported the incident the next day.
Police noted the woman was "visibly shaken" and not wearing earrings in a bid to protect herself, fearing Thompson would come back to the shop.
He was arrested after officers identified him in CCTV footage from the woman's shop due to countless previous interactions with him.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt told the court Thompson had been diagnosed with autism, with Magistrate Claire Girotto opting to grant strict conditional bail as a custodial sentence appeared unlikely.
"You've really got to leave women alone, that's the bottom line," the magistrate said.
Thompson is yet to enter pleas to charges of common assault and intimidation. He is prohibited from leaving the house unless in the company of his parents.
