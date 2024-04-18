Teen airlifted to hospital after deodorant can 'explodes' in Albion Park

A 14-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital with burns to his face after a deodorant can reportedly exploded in Albion Park.
Emergency services responded to reports of a teenager suffering burns on Church Street about 1.30pm on Thursday, April 18.
Paramedics treated him at the scene for burns on his face and limbs, before he was transported to Westmead Hospital via helicopter.
At this stage, his condition is unknown.
