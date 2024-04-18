Teens charged after stolen car pursuit through Towradgi, M1

Two teenage boys have been arrested after they led police on a pursuit in a stolen car from Towradgi to Helensburgh.
About 3am this morning, Thursday April 18, police were patrolling Towradgi Road when they saw a Subaru Forester which they believed was stolen.
Police allege the car was stolen from Newport, northern Sydney on Sunday night.
After turning on their lights and sirens, the car sped off, taking the M1 towards Helensburgh, at time reaching speeds of 180km/h in a 110km/h zone, police allege.
The vehicle left the M1 at Helesnburgh before heading back south on the motorway.
Near Bulli Tops, the car ran out of petrol, and police arrested the 16-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger.
The driver was charged with initiating a pursuit, driving a stolen vehicle and driving without a licence.
The passenger was charged with being carried in a stolen vehicle and breaching bail.
Both were refused bail to appear in a Childrens Court on Thursday, April 18.
