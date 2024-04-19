Woonona police pursuit ends with motorcyclist crash

A motorcyclist who led police on a chase in Woonona has landed in hospital after the pursuit ended in a crash.
Police tried to stop the rider on Pendlebury Parade about 8.55pm on Thursday, April 19 but when he failed to stop as directed, officers began a pursuit.
A short time later, police said, the motorbike crashed on Lighthorse Parade.
The rider was thrown from the bike and onto the railway corridor as a result.
Police officers rendered aid to the man before paramedics arrived to administer treatment.
Paramedics then took the man in a stable condition to Wollongong Hospital.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
