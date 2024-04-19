Police warning after spate of Gerringong break-ins

Residents of Gerrigong have been urged to contact police directly and to not rely on community Facebook pages when reporting crimes.
The Lake Illawarra Police District held a community event on Friday, April 19, to raise awareness surrounding recent car and home invasion break-ins in the area.
According to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, Gerringong recorded 71 incidents of theft at a rate of 1713.3 per 100,000 people in 2023, the highest rate in the Kiama LGA.
Senior Constable Nathan Perretta says they were in Gerringong talking to locals "to bring light to the community" regarding the troubling numbers.
"We thought we'd come down here and just introduce ourselves and show what we do as police," Constable Perretta said.
"So if there has been a crime committed, we will go out and have a chat to the residents or the victims of the crime.
"Then we do a drive around the streets and the other house to check if there's any further footage that we can use to investigate and try and identify the offender."
Police say the crimes are "opportunistic" in nature and involve offenders trying to find unlocked cars or houses as opposed to "breaking windows".
Constable Perretta says to make sure your "house is secure" to dissuade potential thieves.
"Just make sure cars are locked, houses are locked kind of thing."
"If you do hear something of a disturbance during the night, call police. We only act upon the information that we're supplied."
During the community meeting officers stressed to call the police as they cannot monitor every community Facebook page and urged residents to use the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.
Locals of Gerringong say they have noticed the increase in crimes but are hopeful the increased police presence will help.
Melissa Matters owns the Hill Kiosk where the Police held the community meeting and says despite the lack of a station in Gerringong, the response time has always been fast.
"Anything that I had to do with the police they've been straight onto things," Ms Matters said.
"We've called them a couple of times with some issues and they've been down here straight away.
"The response has been quite fast and really easy to deal with."
The Lake Illawarra Police District told the community while they are based in Oak Flats they do not remain there during the day and say they have stationed highway patrol cars in Gerringong during the night in case any vehicle thefts that occur.
Ms Matters said today's meeting was needed for the community to help ensure they aren't isolated as a community.
"I just think things like this, to have it for locals here today, being able to express what they think ... I think it's good, we need this because the police are about half an hour away."
