Police search for culprit after rock smashes into car from Dapto overpass

Police are hunting for the person or persons responsible for throwing a rock onto a car from an overpass at Dapto.
An 18-year-old man and his two passengers were travelling in a Hyundai on the M1 Princes Motorway about 8.40pm on Thursday, April 18 when a rock hit the windscreen as they drove under the Fowlers Road overpass, shattering the glass.
The man called triple-0 and informed police.
Officers from the Lake Illawarra Police District attended the scene but could not find anyone in the area.
Police are now appealing for the public's help to identify the culprit as they investigate the incident.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
