Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Who sparkled under the Friday night lights with the red-hot Dragons?

By Newsroom
Updated April 19 2024 - 8:37pm, first published 8:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Now that's how we enjoy Friday nights at WIN Stadium. Pictures by Adam McLean
Now that's how we enjoy Friday nights at WIN Stadium. Pictures by Adam McLean

The Friday night lights were on at WIN Stadium and didn't the Dragons fans love it?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Lomax stars as Dragons upstage Warriors in Wollongong
Ben Hunt reached out to score the Dragons third try in St George Illawarra's 30-12 win over New Zealand Warriors on Friday night at WIN Stadium. Picture by Adam McLean
It was St George Illawarra's best showing this season
Agron Latifi
No comments
Shamrocks brace for another showdown with a Illawarra rugby heavyweight
Tyreece George was one of the Shamrocks best in their last-start 20-17 loss to Shoalhaven at Ocean Park. Picture by Anna Warr
Shamrocks will be hoping for a better result against Kiama Cows
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.