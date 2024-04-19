Who sparkled under the Friday night lights with the red-hot Dragons?

The Friday night lights were on at WIN Stadium and didn't the Dragons fans love it?
With a healthy crowd streaming through the Crown Street Mall to the stadium, there was an air of expectancy.
And rightly so.
It didn't hurt the game kicked off at the kid-friendly time of 6pm and that it was smack-bang in the middle of school holidays
With the "will-he-won't-he" drama of Zac Lomax's future decided for once all, fans were keen for the focus to be on-field - especially with the Dragons backline star playing his 100th game.
And so it seems was the 24-year-old. He sure had Red V flags flying high.
Did the Dragons make it back-to-back wins in 2024? They certainly did, thaank you very much.
Read Agron Latifi's report from WIN Stadium right here
