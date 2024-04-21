Grand final glory beckons for irresistible Steelers in Tarsha Gale Cup

The Tarsha Gale Cup Steelers are just one game away from the ultimate glory after they downed the Sharks 26-4 in their semi-final at Leichhardt Oval.
The win continued an astonishing run for Courntey Crawford's side, which went the entire regular season unbeaten, with that form continuing into finals.
The Steelers will now have a date with the Knights after they beat the Bulldogs 28-0 in the other semi-final.
It was a day to remember for Steelers' centre Mia-Rose Walsh, scoring a hat-trick following a comeback from a shoulder injury. Other tries were scored by Ella Koster and Darcy Eade.
As a result, the Steelers will take on the Knights in the grand final next Saturday (April 27) at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.
Steelers coach Courtney Crawford said the side's defensive efforts was what pleased her most about the semi-final win.
"I think the girls played really well which is really pleasing," Crawford said.
"I think our defence was a key area that we spoke about all week. In semi-final football the team that defends the best probably comes away with the result. So we really stepped up defensively.
"I think when we played them last time we started a little bit slow and sort of took a backward step to them. But this week we went after them defensively and that really showed early.
"These girls have worked really hard and they're really committed. They hate the thought of a try even being scored against them."
Crawford added that the fact the team were still unbeaten at this stage was something they would not take for granted.
"It's huge. You kind of expect at this age that there might be a slip up or two along the way."
The Steelers' Lisa Fiaola Cup side went down 32-14 in its semi-final against the Tigers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.