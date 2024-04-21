Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Grand final glory beckons for irresistible Steelers in Tarsha Gale Cup

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 21 2024 - 10:26am, first published 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Steelers are through to the Tarsha Gale Cup grand final following a 26-4 win against the Sharks. Picture by Anna Warr
The Steelers are through to the Tarsha Gale Cup grand final following a 26-4 win against the Sharks. Picture by Anna Warr

The Tarsha Gale Cup Steelers are just one game away from the ultimate glory after they downed the Sharks 26-4 in their semi-final at Leichhardt Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.