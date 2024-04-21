Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man, 25, hospitalised after alleged knuckle duster attack in Nowra

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 21 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The alleged incident happened on Kalendar Street, East Nowra. Picture from Google Maps
The alleged incident happened on Kalendar Street, East Nowra. Picture from Google Maps

A man and woman have been refused bail amid allegations they bashed a 25-year-old man before spitting on him in an unprovoked, late-night attack in Nowra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.