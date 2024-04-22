The five biggest moments from the weekend just gone in Illawarra sport

Put away the cricket bats and budgy smugglers because winter sport is officially in full flight. So what were the biggest moments from the weekend just gone?
Wollongong was of course inundated with triathletes competing at the World Cup in the region, whilst Illawarra Rugby League returned with a bang.
So what were the biggest moments? Let's find out...
Thirroul Butchers were looking to begin their title defence when they came up against Wests, but it wasn't Jarrod Costello's teams day, going down 16-12.
The Devils were relentless in the second half, overcoming a 12-0 deficit in the first 40 minutes to win the game.
Winning coach Pete McLeod said it was the perfect start to the season under the circumstances.
"We're nowhere near a finished product," McLeod said.
"We're just starting out in this, it's a new group starting to play together and we need to be better every week.
"Historically we don't play well here, or we don't get the result anyway, so to be down 12-nil at halftime and to come home and win was good."
There were dramatic scenes at WIN Stadium as David Carney's Wolves beat a Sydney FC academy side filled with A-League players of the future 3-2.
The Wolves blew a two-goal lead before Banri Kanaizumi leaped highest from a late Chris McStay corner to win the game in front of home fans.
Meanwhile in the local IPL, there was an emotionally charged win for South Coast United against league powerhouses, Wollongong Olympic.
The 2-0 win at Ian McLennan Park meant much more than just a game of football for SCU coach Greg Valic. His father Ted, team manager and founding member of the club, was recently diagnosed with mesothelioma, a form of lunch cancer that is caused by asbestos exposure.
As a result, the Olympic win was Ted's last involvement for the foreseeable future in the team manager role.
The Wollongong Triathlon Festival in was a massive hit in the region.
There was plenty on offer across both days, the highlight being the 2024 World Triathlon Cup on Saturday, April 21. Sunday's action featured the annual Peoplecare Tri The Gong event, a swim-bike-run challenge for people of all ages and abilities.
Towradgi athlete Kerry Dowling took out the 75-79 years-old age group category in the Peoplecare Triathlon in Wollongong on Sunday.
The victory in 3.19 minutes saw the 77-year-old crowned Australian champion and earn a place to compete in next year's World Cup in Wollongong.
"I'll be the wrong end of the age group but it doesn't matter. I can't wait to compete in front of family and friends again," Dowling said.
"I'll just train my bum off and just be part of it. I think it will be something special."
There were big wins for defending premiers Gerringong and Warilla Lake South Gorillas in Group Seven.
The Gerringong versus Stingrays match looked to be a potential finals preview for later in 2024 but the Lions were lethal, smashing their opponents 42-8 at Flinders Field.
Meanwhile at Cec Glenholmes Oval, Warilla Lake South look to be back to their best after a 36-18 win against Milton-Ulladulla.
The home side raced to a 16-0 lead after just 10 minutes courtesy of tries to Justin Jones, Dane Nelson and Blair Grant, with Grant slotting two conversions.
And while the visiting Bulldogs tried hard throughout, every time they made a run Warilla had the answers in defence and attack.
This is what pleased Warilla coach Gav Walsh most about the Gorillas second straight win to start the season.
"I think what pleased me the most was when we did make a few mistakes and they did score a couple of tries, we didn't drop our heads, we got on with it and we bounced back and we were next to score, we were next to win that next set of six."
It's not often you see a draw in Aussie Rules, but that's exactly what happened in Saturday's AFL South Coast fixture between Wollongong Bulldogs and Figtree Kangaroos.
Nothing could separate the two most dominant teams in recent seasons, with the a 44-all draw the result at Keira Oval.
Figtree player-coach Brandon Lagana said he didn't anticipate the game would finish as a draw.
"I thought during the game there would be a winner either way but nothing could separate us in the end."
