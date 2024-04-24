Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

'Expect a high-energy performance': US punk rockers hit Wollongong

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
April 24 2024 - 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restraining Order are touring Australia for the first time. Picture supplied
Restraining Order are touring Australia for the first time. Picture supplied

The members of Restraining Order decided to start the hardcore punk outfit after a New Year's resolution in 2017, and now in 2024 they are set for a show in Wollongong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.