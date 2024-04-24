'Expect a high-energy performance': US punk rockers hit Wollongong

The members of Restraining Order decided to start the hardcore punk outfit after a New Year's resolution in 2017, and now in 2024 they are set for a show in Wollongong.
Playing at La La La's on Wednesday, April 24, the band is touring Australia for the first time, bringing their high-energy music to Australian punks.
Drummer for Restraining Order, Will Hirst, says Australia is a place he has wanted to go to for a long time.
"We love touring and getting to play new places," Hirst said.
"My grandmother was born and raised in Sydney and immigrated to America after World War II so this has been a fairly sentimental trip for me."
The band members were all involved in the punk and hardcore scenes of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut and say they took inspiration from bands from the early '80s.
"We wanted to start a band that sounded like our favourite punk and hardcore bands.
"Bands such as Minor Threat, Negative Approach, Circle Jerks and Bad Brains to name a few."
Restraining Order has been planning this Australian tour since 2022 and Hirst says it's been "amazing" so far.
Hirst says people coming to the show can expect a "high-energy performance".
"We've had two days off but we're pretty tour-broken so I think it'll be a good show.
"We're thankful to be able to play to people this far away from home."
La La La's is no stranger to punk rock with local Wollongong band Hoon set to perform on May 4.
The show starts at 7.30 pm and tickets are available here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.