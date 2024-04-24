Drag queens, kings unite in a massive show for Wollongong's Ellawarra

Ellawarra knew the hormone therapy was working when her phone's face ID failed.
Now, nine months into her transition, she's feeling more like her authentic self.
"Chemically, I'm a woman - and that's where exactly I want to be," one of the Illawarra's foremost drag queens said.
"My boobs are growing, I got a hair transplant back in September and my hair is growing out like crazy and my face has started changing shape - to the extent the face ID on my phone stopped working."
And she's not the only one to have noticed a big difference.
Good friend and fellow Wollongong queen Roxee Horror who admits to being "on the outside and looking in" says the change is evident.
"There's still craziness, for sure, but there's a calmness now to her which is just great to see."
Drag fans of the Illawarra can see Ella the performer in action on Friday night.
And she won't be alone - expect the biggest cast for a drag show ever in the Illawarra at la La La's.
"we've had nig night's before but not like this.
"Virtually every drag queen, king and thing in the Illawarra will be performing," Ellawarra said. "Singers, actors, models - the works.
The night, which features three shows on the hour from 9pm, doubles as a fundraiser for Ellawarra's gender affirmation journey.
"It's a celebration of the community, too," she said.
Exclusive merchandise is available while there's a raffles with everything from wigs to a month's personal training and a sky dive up to be won.
Tickets are selling fast from Moshtix.
Meanwhile, all is in readiness for season three of Drag Queens Down South.
It kicks off at Wollongong's La La La's on Friday, May 3 - with a much-anticipated lip synch battle.
Based, of course on RuPaul's Drag Race, the monthly show will include musical, sewing, makeover, acting and comedy challenges.
There'll be eight contestants from the Illawarra - five kings, two kings and, as Ellawarra explained, "a drag thing".
"Well, actually it's an alien. Coming along to the first show will make it all clear," she said.
Polly Tickle Powers won the inaugural season in 2022, while drag king Magnus Opium took the title last year.
Another bonus from the show is the professional partnerships it's enabled, Roxee Horror said.
"Each year we get to see like duos or trios kind of come together and when the competition's finished, they'll branch out and do their own events."
