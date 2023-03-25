Ellawarra and Roxee Horror- Illawarra's drag queen royalty - are taking a fresh bunch of drag superstar talent under their wings.
The popular Drag Race Down South competition debuted in 2022 at La La La's and inspired a group of llawarra locals to start drag.
"We have one [contestant] Annie she was inspired by one of the girls in season one to start drag, so now she started and she's in the competition," Illawarra drag queen Ellawarra said.
The judges said the first season showcased the need for a competition like this for the Wollongong community.
Hosts and judges Ellawarra and Roxee Horror are expecting a full room again, replicating the success of season one when every single show was sold out.
"There's a need for it down here, there's quite a large queer community in Wollongong and each part of the queer community has its own sub-parts and drag is a big part of it," Roxee Horror said
"A lot of the people who are in this season have come to all of our shows from the beginning and seeing them give it a go and see their style I think it's very important to have a space for that."
Drag Race Down South season 2 starts on Saturday, April 1, at La La La's.
In the opening performance, the eight contestants will strut down the runway in an outfit inspired by one of their favourite things.
Unlike season one, the eight contestants - six queens and two kings - are all beginners, taking part in drag for less than a year.
"Fresh talent, brand new baby queens and kings," Roxee Horror said.
They may be beginners buts that doesn't mean the judges will go easy on them.
"We're just looking for somebody that's like an all-rounder, they don't have to reinvent the wheel, the wheels already there, they just need to perfect the wheel," Ellawarra said.
In each show Ellawarra and Roxee Horror will choose a winner while the bottom two will take part in a lip sync battle to save their spot in the competition.
With a whole new talent pool of drag queen and kings in the Illawarra, Roxee Horror and Ellawarra are looking forward to popping off their heels more to share the stage.
"It's also very humbling, I've been doing drag myself down here for six years and over that six years I've met so many people who have just love the art form and blossom into amazing performers [for example] Ellawarra," Roxee Horror said.
"This competition gives those people a chance to take on that role as well."
Drag Race Down South Season will continue on the first Saturday of every month until August.
