Blaze sharpshooter elevated to U17s Australian representative honour

Ellie Hart continues to take the Australian netball world by storm in 2024.
Just a month after the South Coast Blaze U23s goal attack was named as the new NSW U17s, Hart has now been named in Netball Australia's latest U17s national pathways squad.
The squad was unveiled on Tuesday and features some of the brightest young talent from across the nation.
Highlights of the program will include participants taking part in a series of intense training camps in Canberra this July.
2024 marks the second year that Hart has been included in the national program.
The 17-year-old - who first played the sport over a decade ago with the Campbelltown District Netball Association - said the selection was a great opportunity to continue to develop her craft.
"It's such a privilege, not many girls get selected in this program. So I'm very thankful for this opportunity," Hart told the Mercury.
"It's obviously a hard squad so to make it for two consecutive years, it's a good honour. The program will run from Wednesday to Sunday in one week in July and will include two training sessions a day and education sessions and all of that stuff. It's very intense.
"But everything is going really well at the moment. I have a lot of confidence and feel good going into all Premier League games (with the Blaze)."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.