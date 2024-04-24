Wanted Lake Illawarra men accused of domestic violence, driving offences

Two men accused of domestic violence and a third wanted for driving offences are on the run from Lake Illawarra police.
The alleged offenders, aged between 40 and 59 years old, are wanted for questioning and officers have called on the public's help.
Mark Strangeway, aged 40, is wanted for an alleged domestic violence offence.
He is 175 centimetres tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.
Strangeway is known to frequent Unanderra, Koonawarra and surrounding suburbs.
David Bull is wanted for an alleged domestic violence offence.
The 59-year-old is 175cm tall with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes.
The wanted man is known to frequent Primbee and surrounding suburbs.
Dean Martin is accused of multiple drive while disqualified offences.
Police officers said the 55-year-old is 170cm tall with a medium build, light brown hair and blue eyes.
He is known to frequent Albion Park.
Police have urged anyone with information on the wanted people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
