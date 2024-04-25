Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wondering why your Wollongong mobile reception seems a bit off?

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
April 25 2024 - 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telstra's Fernhill mobile phone tower will be switched off during the day. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Telstra's Fernhill mobile phone tower will be switched off during the day. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

If you've been noticing your mobile reception in Wollongong has been a bit patchy, Telstra has let us in on the reason.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.