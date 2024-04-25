'Always go head': Spinners out in force for Mount Kembla two-up

The residents of Mount Kembla and Wollongong were out in force at the Mount Kembla Village Hotel taking full advantage of one of the only three days a year in which two-up is legal in NSW.
In the arena out the back of the hotel, punters were given the opportunity to come in and participate as spinners with the chance to win some money if they threw three heads in a row.
Marcus Goldberg says the money wasn't close to the top of his mind.
"I was just trying not to shake and trying to throw it as high as I can," Mr Goldberg said.
"That was the main thing I was like focused on and trying to get a head, but I got two out of three ... not too bad."
Playing two-up with your mates at the pub is a tradition of Anzac Day but Mr Goldberg has not lost sight of the reason we get the opportunity to do so.
"Anzac Day means to me remembrance for my father who was in the Second World War in Papua New Guinea and my grandfather who fought as well," he said.
"So it's just mainly remembrance day to reflect on my dad's life."
The crowd at the hotel had a clear favourite in what they wanted the coins to show, with every heads winner receiving a raucous cheer, and every tails a much more muted shout.
Jed Reed after winning a few tosses shared his strategy for his bets.
"Always head, always go head," Mr Reed said.
"Coming down here for Anzac Day is a big thing, always here, every year for Anzac Day."
Taylor Feast was happy to just watch to begin with before she got involved in the action.
"Normally I stick with heads, but I'm just going to wait and see a little bit, if it's too heavy for one side ... I'll see how I go," Ms Feast said.
The sun was shining on the arena that had been set up at the back of the hotel which Ms Feast summed up as "a good pub, sunny day, perfect".
Andrew Haddon was in charge of bringing in new spinners to the arena and he said the tradition of playing two-up on Anzac Day helps keep the spirit of the Anzacs going.
"It's something they did in the war, gave them something to do when they weren't fighting and it's just that the spirits lived on," Mr Haddon said.
"There so many people out there that Anzac Day is probably their biggest day of the year ... obviously it's the only day of the year you can gamble, and people love to gamble."
Owner of the Mount Kembla Village Hotel, Daine Blackburn says Anzac Day is one of the biggest days of the year for the pub.
"I think over the year we've sort of seen the pub sort of accommodate for this type of day, we've stuck with traditional values and sort of try to create a day that respects what it is," Mr Blackburn said.
"We've been here for 17 years, we've built the day up to be what it is and we're proud of it.
"We're proud to be Australian, it's an important day to remember.
"It's a nice day and we're lucky to have an old sort of traditional Aussie pub that fits in well."
