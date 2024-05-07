Family's dog stuck inside Kiama home as inferno tears through overnight

As flames were tearing through a Kiama home overnight the family's dog was trapped inside with no escape.
Two people were home when the inferno took hold, they only had minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounded, but their miniature dachshund dog Scooby fled and hid inside.
The fire erupted at 6.47pm on Tuesday, May 7, and when firefighters arrived the whole bottom level of the Charles Avenue home was ingulfed in flames, with the fire impacting on the top-storey.
"The residents were frantic, but they were being supported by residents [in the street]," Fire and Rescue NSW Shellharbour Station Officer Paul Doswell said.
The fire was so ferocious that it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the home, so they trained their hoses on the house from the outside.
"It was a brick home with concrete floors and ceilings so it was very, very hot inside. It was like an oven," Station Officer Doswell said.
Thermal imaging cameras used by firefighters showed the temperature reached 1000 degrees.
The home's two residents - a male and female aged in their early 20s - stood watching as their home was burning knowing their beloved dog Scooby was stuck inside.
"Once the fire was knocked down we did a search and rescue," he said.
"Crews found him hiding in the upstairs bedroom under a chair, it was very scared."
Scooby suffered from smoke inhalation with firefighters giving the dog oxygen therapy via a face mask outside the family's home.
The fire burnt so hot, with so many pockets of smouldering items that firefighters from Kiama, Shellharbour and Albion Park were at the house until after midnight.
The home was destroyed in the fire, with an electrical fault sparking the blaze.
"There was a TV and stereos along a wall. We've determined it was along that wall, but we couldn't see the exact appliance that started it. It also could have been a power board they were plugged into," Station Officer Doswell said.
Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Inspector David Hill praised crews at the scene for their work in keeping neighbouring properties safe from the flames.
"They did really well to stop it impacting on neighbouring homes," he said.
The fire comes two days after a Dapto mother, daughter and their pet dog escaped a fire in their home.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code below to request a free smoke alarm.
