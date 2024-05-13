Ray walked a quiet life before his alleged murder in Wollongong car park

Raymond McCormack is remembered as a quiet, respectful man who kept to himself and never asked for more than necessary, as those who knew him come to terms with the tragedy of his sudden death.
Mr McCormack was allegedly murdered between May 10 and 12 in the Wollongong station car park stairwell that he had long sheltered in.
A rough sleeper who always wore a beanie, the 68-year-old was a figure many in the community recognised or had spoken with.
But he was also private and did not often divulge details about his life or his background.
For several years Mr McCormack attended the church Lighthouse's two-course pop-up restaurant on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
Senior leader Josh Hammann said he always got a takeaway meal, which he'd eat on the footpath with some of the team or take back to where he slept.
"Ray was someone people developed a deep care for and deep love for," Mr Hammann said.
He described him as someone who used his ingenuity to make his circumstances work.
Mr McCormack was also a regular at Lifeline South Coast's community meals program (formerly run by Wesley Community Care).
Program coordinator Karen Zaini described him as "very quiet, very humble", someone who was respectful and kept to himself.
"He was the type of guy who came in every day, never asked for anything more than he needed," she said.
Hamilton Gervaise from Fresh Start Missions said Mr McCormack didn't open up much when he came to make use of the charity's services, but he was always pleasant and nice.
Mr Gervaise said he was someone who others in the homeless community considered reliable.
A number of those who knew Mr McCormack recalled that he had a particular love of ice cream.
Wollongong resident Lukas Watson spoke to him on occasion and while he would decline the offer of clothes and other goods, he had asked for ice cream sandwiches; Mr Watson knew he liked Maxibons.
Mr McCormack's death has left those who knew and worked with him shocked.
Wollongong Homeless Hub and Housing Services worked with Mr McCormack for several years.
"Ray was an extremely vulnerable community member that was supported by Wollongong Homeless Hub and Housing Services for the past six years and we feel saddened by his loss," chief executive officer Mandy Booker said.
A vigil will be held near the train station car park at 5pm on Thursday, May 16 to give members of the community the opportunity to pay tribute to Mr McCormack.
"Ray's someone's son, there's a mum and dad out there. They've probably passed away now, but he's still someone's son," Mr Gervaise said.
"He was a good person, and maybe we could have done more for him and other rough sleepers," Mr Watson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.