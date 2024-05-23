A dairy farmer who plays rugby: the life of Shoalhaven captain George Miller

A Berry dairy farmer who plays some rugby on Saturdays.
That's how George Miller describes himself
Those who have seen Miller guiding Shoalhaven to back-to-back Illawarra rugby titles, knows the Shoals inspirational skipper is much more than a part-time rugby player.
One of the best No 8's in the competition got his due recognition last season when chosen to captain Illawarra men's rugby representative team at the NSW Country Championships.
Miller played an integral role as the Illawarriors impressed to secure a third-place finish.
Illawarriors coach Sean Barrett is again expected to pick Miller for this year's NSW Country Championships on the June long-weekend.
"[Last year] was a good experience. There was a lot of learnings from it," Miller said.
"It showed the jump from the Illawarra comp to the next level of the country champs. It was definitely a massive jump and it was great to play that standard to improve as a player.
"I'm keen to give it another go.
"We came third last year, which was good, but I'd like to try and experience a win there if we go well enough."
But first thing first Miller and his all-conquering Shoals will look to continue their winning ways when they host Camden this Saturday.
The defending champions have yet to lose this season and head into the round seven fixture riding a 27-game winning streak.
Miller is happy with how things are tracking on the field but stressed Shoalhaven's secret to success wasn't motivated simply by just winning games.
"Sure we are happy we are winning and the goal is to win the competition but that is not something we as players or as a club talk about," he said.
"We're not solely focused on winning as a team as much. We just want to improve as individuals and as a team and not worry so much about the end result and just allow that to take care of itself.
"We've got our ideas and processes in the team and as long as you stick to those, it should go a long way in winning.
"So there's not so much pressure focused on winning per-se but just being around your mates and enjoying what you're doing;
"I think we're getting the benefits of what the club has done in the past with our juniors.
"If you look at our team, last year there was probably 10 juniors in the first grade team and the year before that would have been the same, if not more.
"We're getting the benefits from what the club's done in years gone past where they may not have been as strong in seniors, but put the effort in juniors sort of thing and now those juniors are producing the goods so to speak."
The 26-year-old is also enjoying life off the field, recently getting married to Eilish.
"I'm in a good place on and off the field," Miller said.
"I'm a dairy farmer who plays rugby on the weekends. Work comes first and rugby is just a bit of a relief from that and gives me something outside of my life where I can forget about everything and really enjoy myself playing rugby with my mates."
In other games on Saturday, Bowral hosts Kiama and Shamrocks take on Campbelltown at Ocean Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.