Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

Zarielle was picked for the state champs. Then got kicked out for being a girl

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 22 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Heights Public School student Zarielle Jack is heartbroken after being told she could not longer represent the South Coast PSSA Rugby Union team. Picture by Robert Peet
Lake Heights Public School student Zarielle Jack is heartbroken after being told she could not longer represent the South Coast PSSA Rugby Union team. Picture by Robert Peet

A Lake Heights Public School student has been left in tears after what can only be described as a bureaucracy bungle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Zarielle was picked for the state champs. Then got kicked out for being a girl
Lake Heights Public School student Zarielle Jack is heartbroken after being told she could not longer represent the South Coast PSSA Rugby Union team. Picture by Robert Peet
'I dare say she would be better than most of if not all the boys.'
Agron Latifi
No comments
'I definitely want Jack here': De Belin's future in his own hands
Dragons veteran Jack de Belin has stated a desire to remain a one-club man. Picture by Anna Warr
The veteran lock is off-contract this season.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Why this Illawarra cricket club was voted Australia's best community club
Janelle Roby and Peter Cleaves celebrate the Northern Districts Butchers winning Cricket Australia's Community Club of the Year award. Picture by Robert Peet.
Cricket Australia praised the Northern Districts Butchers
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.