Zarielle was picked for the state champs. Then got kicked out for being a girl

A Lake Heights Public School student has been left in tears after what can only be described as a bureaucracy bungle.
Zarielle Jack was on top of the world on Monday when she learned through an official letter that she had been selected to represent the South Coast PSSA Rugby Union team at the NSW State Championships.
Less than 24 hours later, her joy turned to sorrow after her parents received a call informing them Zarielle was actually ineligible to play for the team because she was a girl.
This is despite the fact the Avondale Wombats junior trialled for the team and the coaches picked her in the representative squad based on her talent and ability.
The Mercury asked the South Coast PSSA for clarification on the decision but was advised to contact the NSW Department of Education for answers.
Correspondence between Zarielle's parents and the PSSA, seen by the Mercury, indicates Zarielle was kicked out of the squad because she was a girl and there was a rugby sevens pathway specifically for girls.
This explanation did not sit well with Kearin and Jewelle Jack or their 12-year-old daughter.
"I can't understand why I can't play. I've never not been able to play before," Zarielle said.
"Why can I play for the league South Coast team alongside the boys but not union?
"I'm very confused and upset about it. Why let me trial and make the team, then kick me out because I'm a girl?
"I can do just as much as any of the boys in the team."
Her parents were extremely disappointed with the decision.
"The initial explanation we received was appalling and it was stated that the board had a meeting and decided that because she's a girl she cannot play the 15s side alongside the boys," they said.
"That there's a 7s pathway for girls. Now anyone who's rugby oriented knows 7s and 15s rugby are very different.
"Having to chase up the 'official' reason for this has been ridiculous," they said
"It was never specified that it was a 'boys-only' trial. We were told that she would have to potentially decide between which one she wanted to do.
"Zarielle put in the hard work at the trial and was picked based on her skill and on field performance that day, not her gender. As she has at many representative trial selections.
"To tell a 12-year-old girl who works just as hard if not harder than the boys that she cannot play because of her gender is unacceptable.
"She is heartbroken and cannot understand the reasoning.
"She can represent our Illawarra district rep team to play in the NSW state championships this coming June long weekend and tour NZ in September alongside her fellow male team mates, why is it that she cannot play the schools equivalent?"
Dom Dupres, Zarielle's Illawarra District Rugby Union rep team coach for the past three years, was also dismayed the talented Berkeley youngster was being denied the opportunity to play.
"Zarielle is by far one of the best forwards in the side and is more than capable of holding her own against the boys," he said.
"I dare say she would be better than most of if not all the boys at PSSA level. Zarielle is definitely one of the best players I've had the pleasure of coaching."
He said last year she was voted player of the tournament for the U11s rep side.
"I can't wait to see what she adds to our rep side this year at the state and country championships over the June long weekend," Dupres said.
"I also coach at club level in a mixed competition which sees my team play Zarielle and her mixed team on a regular basis. She is always one of the key players we need to watch.
"In the mixed U12s rugby competition that Zarielle plays in, I can say with confidence that she would be one of the top forwards in the region.
"While I have no doubt Zarielle is destined for great things in women's rugby, for now there is absolutely no reason whatsoever Zarielle should be excluded from playing in a mixed competition purely because she is a girl, whether it be club level, rep level or PSSA."
In a statement the Department of Education said: "The South Coast Schools Sports Association (SCSSA) and NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (NSWPSSA) have extended their apologies to the student. Miscommunication between the two bodies resulted in the student being selected to play despite current rules making her ineligible."
