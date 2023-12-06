Meet the South Coast Schools Sports Association's 2023 award winners

Caley Tallon-Hanniker has continued her remarkable 2023 on the sporting field after receiving one of the South Coast's most prestigious individual honours.
The graduating Figtree High School student on Wednesday received this year's President's Award at the South Coast Schools Sports Association Awards Ceremony at the Illawarra Turf Club.
Tallon-Hanniker follows in the footsteps of Bulli swimmer and lifesaver Chelsea Jones, who took home the honour last year. The award is presented each year in memory of Ray Truman.
Similar to Jones, the Horsley teenager is also a dual athlete, showing great promise in rugby union, rugby league and football.
Her highlights in 2023 included being selected in the Australian Schoolboys girls rugby league team, competing at the NSW All Schools Rugby Union Championships, and getting picked up by A-Leagues club Sydney FC on a train and trial deal.
"It's a massive honour for me (to win the award), you always want to go for South Coast's top award. And I really look up to Chelsea who got this award last year," the 17-year-old told the Mercury.
"I'm always trying to do my best, I keep working hard and push for more. And I just want to try and make my family proud."
Another prestigious award recipient was Mount Brown Public School student Indy Bradley, who took home the Sid Hayes Trophy for being the most outstanding representative in primary school sport.
Bradley is also a dual athlete, showing great promise in both basketball and netball.
"It feels really good to win," she said.
"I really do like netball, it's a really good sport, but I love basketball as well. I'd love to play for either the Diamonds or Opals one day, it would be a privilege to do that."
Tallon-Henniker and Bradley were among close to 20 major awards presented on Wednesday, while 20 Blues awards were handed out to primary school and high school aged students.
President's Award: Caley Tallon-Henniker, Figtree High School.
Multiclass Athlete of the Year in Secondary School: Akala Miller, Bomaderry High School.
Laurie Constantine Trophy - Most Outstanding Representative in Secondary School Sport: Kasey Reh, Figtree High School.
Ron Smith Trophy - Most Outstanding Individual Secondary Performance: Alexis Bell, Warilla High School.
Brian Downes Trophy - Most Outstanding Achievement in Athletics: Boady Dunne, Eden High School.
Sid Hayes Trophy - Most Outstanding Representative in Primary School Sport: Indy Bradley, Mount Brown Public School.
Multiclass Athlete of the Year in Primary School: Xavier Wilson, Shell Cove Public School.
John Macintosh Trophy - Most Notable Achievement - Individual Sport: Ciara Nixon, Corrimal East Public School.
Peter Dobson Trophy - Outstanding Performance in Primary School Sport: Maddison McWilliams, Flinders Public School.
Peter Dobson Trophy - Outstanding Performance in Primary School Sport: Toby Peoples, Gwyneville Public School.
Premier's Sporting Challenge Awards:
Halle Wellings, Bomaderry Public School
Indy Bradley, Mount Brown Public School
Alexis Bell, Warilla High School
Boady Dunn, Eden Marine High School.
Primary School Blues Awards:
Hugh Hanrahan, Bowral Public School
Jasmine Shelley, Kiama Public School
Ava Dragovic, Shellharbour Public School
Arabelle Thompson, Bowral Public School
Brooklyn McWilliams, Flinders Public School
Jax Burgess, Berrima Public School
Halle Wellings, Bomaderry Public School
Indy Bradley, Mount Brown Public School
Ciara Nixon, Corrimal East Public School
Maddison McWilliams, Flinders Public School
Secondary School Blues Awards:
Jessica Kann, Ulladulla High School
Tobias Delaney, Figtree High School
Ella Fraser, Bulli High School
Grace Jones, Mulwaree High School
Charlotte Basham, Illawarra Spors High School
Indie Bostock, Warilla High School
Hayden Buchanan, Kiama High School
Akala Miller, Bomaderry High School
Boady Dunne, Eden Marine High School
Alexis Bell, Warilla High School.
