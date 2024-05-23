Barrack Heights man choked his partner, then violated his AVO from jail

A father who choked his partner in a fit of rage showed no regard for her or the law when he later brazenly violated the apprehended violence order put in place to protect her, a court has heard.
Brendan Barlow, aged 25 of Barrack Heights, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Thursday to learn his fate for his crimes.
An argument between Barlow and the woman he was in a relationship with erupted on November 2, 2023, with his escalating behaviour prompting her to try and leave the home.
As she walked out, Barlow grabbed hold of the victim by her arm. She tried to pull away, but he gripped her harder and tried to pull her towards him, causing her to swing back into her car.
The woman sustained bruising and a burn-style mark to her under-arm area, according to tendered court documents.
That evening, the pair were at the victim's home. She put her children to bed and returned to the loungeroom where her and Barlow got into an argument over his assault that morning.
The woman asked Barlow to pack up his belongings and leave. He became enraged by the request and grabbed at the victim's face, pushing her down onto a mattress.
An aggressive Barlow continued the assault by pinning the woman down and grabbing her throat, prompting her to yell, "Get off me".
"Just listen to me, you're sending me crazy," Barlow responded, with spit coming from his mouth.
He let go of the woman after 30 seconds and she sustained redness and blotch marks to her neck. The woman feared for her safety and described Barlow as having an "uncontrollable demeanour".
He left the house and the woman reported the incident to police the next day. Officers took pictures of her injuries.
Barlow was arrested and an AVO was put in place to protect the woman. However, this didn't deter Barlow, who continued his offending from behind bars.
Over 13 days, Barlow bombarded the woman with 44 recorded phone calls from Parklea jail, asking her for money and to drop the charges.
The woman answered some of the calls and reminded Barlow of the AVO in place and hung up.
"To be in custody and phoning someone - who you know you're not allowed to contact - is just intolerable," Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said.
"It is just complete contempt for the justice system. Everything has been put in place to protect this victim, you're bail refused, and you're still breaching your order."
Barlow pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, intentionally choking a person without consent, and contravening an AVO.
The magistrate said Barlow's crimes were a significant breach of trust and he was already a repeat domestic violence offender at the age of 25.
Barlow was sentenced to 18 months jail, backdated to last November. A non-parole period of nine months was fixed and he will become eligible for release in August.
