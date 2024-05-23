Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Barrack Heights man choked his partner, then violated his AVO from jail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 23 2024 - 7:48pm, first published 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Barlow. Picture from Facebook
Brendan Barlow. Picture from Facebook

A father who choked his partner in a fit of rage showed no regard for her or the law when he later brazenly violated the apprehended violence order put in place to protect her, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.