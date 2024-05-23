Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Sneak peek inside the Enchanted Forest's new Shellharbour adventure

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 24 2024 - 8:50am, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Enchanted Forest's theme for 2024 is 'Lost Astronaut' with the Shellharbour light show running from May 24 to June 16. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Enchanted Forest's theme for 2024 is 'Lost Astronaut' with the Shellharbour light show running from May 24 to June 16. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The adventure has begun - a space ship has broken down and the astronaut is trying to rebuild it to escape an enchanted otherworldly forest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.