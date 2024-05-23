Sneak peek inside the Enchanted Forest's new Shellharbour adventure

The adventure has begun - a space ship has broken down and the astronaut is trying to rebuild it to escape an enchanted otherworldly forest.
Step in, if you dare, to the darkness to discover The Enchanted Forest at Shellharbour.
This theme of this year's Vivid-style festival is Lost Astronaut and it kicks-off at Blackbutt Forest Reserve on Friday, May 24.
The Mercury was given a sneak peek the day before its official opening and organisers have wowed with installations, dazzling laser effects and interactive projections.
"Expect interactive projections, lasers, space-themed holograms, light sculptures, UV light displays, hanging light curtains, custom soundscapes, special effects and more along the trail, as a lost astronaut embarks on rebuilding his ship to escape the enchanted, alien forest he crashed in," Laservision CEO Shannon Brooks said.
The nightly event runs until Sunday, June 16, with some sessions already sold out.
More than 66,000 people flocked to The Enchanted Forest last year, with the numbers far exceeding expectations, Shellharbour City Council said.
This year's event was rain delayed after wet weather and soggy grounds forced it back by one week.
The delayed start to the award-winning storytelling and lightshow experience was unfortunate but unavoidable, Mr Brooks said.
Click on the picture below to see more photos.
Organisers recommend allowing 45 minutes to 1.25 hours to fully enjoy the experience.
Tickets to the family friendly festival, which include dedicated low-sensory sessions, are only available online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.