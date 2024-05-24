'Known drug house': Mangerton woman accused of supplying half-a-kilo of meth

A woman who allegedly dealt more than half-a-kilo of meth from her Mangerton home has been bailed back to her address, with a stern warning that she will be thrown back into custody if she falls into "temptations".
"I've marked the papers that you've been warned," the magistrate told Fiona Condran.
"You've got to understand you're going to be watched (by police)."
Condran, 52, sought her release at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday after spending nearly five months on remand.
She is yet to enter pleas to supplying a large commercial quantity of methamphetamine, supplying heroin, and participating in a criminal group.
Police will allege investigators watched Condran's movements and tapped her mobile phone, listening in on conversations in which she discussed the facilitation and supply of meth with her upline supplier.
Tendered court papers state she allegedly supplied 530.15 grams of meth from her Housing NSW property in Mangerton on an ongoing basis between September 18 and December 20, 2023.
Condran, who is accused of being a "street-level drug runner" working under the direction of her co-accused, also allegedly dealt nine grams of heroin from her address last December. She was arrested in early January.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said Condran was in the middle of completing a court-ordered drug rehabilitation program while she was allegedly engaged in meth supply.
"Her criminal history tells me she's got a drug problem. It's gotten completely out of control," the magistrate said.
"I'm not suggesting she's doing this to make a fortune, she wouldn't be living in housing if she was. This is about funding your own habit."
In arguing for Condran's release, defence lawyer Analise Ritchie said the amount of drugs allegedly supplied will be in contention, and that no admissions will made to it being a large commercial quantity.
Ms Ritchie said Condran was the primary caregiver of her brother who has been diagnosed with split personality disorder and cancer on his lip. He was seated in the courtroom in support of Condran.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Richard Novatin opposed bail, arguing Condran's address was a "known" drug supply house and that people will knock on her door once they find out she's home.
"That's going to be a very difficult position for Ms Condran to have to turn away so many inquiries, particularly about the extensiveness of the supply," he said.
Condran spoke up from the audio-visual link screen, declaring, "I don't want to sell anymore drugs, I don't want to smoke anymore drugs", and that if someone knocks on her door, she'll turn them down.
Noting the time Condran has spent on remand, the magistrate opted to grant bail under strict conditions, including to not leave home unless she is reporting to police, which she is required to do daily.
Condran must also only own one mobile phone, abstain from drugs, and will be subject to random drug testing at any time. She will face court again on May 29.
