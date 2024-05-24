Former Illawarra teacher's child sex abuse conviction overturned

A former Illawarra teacher who pleaded guilty to sexual crimes against a young boy has had her conviction quashed.
The Court of Criminal Appeal on Friday morning upheld Gaye Grant's appeal and ordered that her conviction be overturned and an order of acquittal be published.
Grant, now aged in her late 70s, sought to quash her 2022 conviction on the basis that she could not have been convicted under the laws in force at the time of the alleged crimes because she was a woman.
Grant had pleaded guilty to maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child, a historical charge related to incidents that occurred when she was a teacher at St Paul's Catholic Primary School in Albion Park in the 1970s.
She was subsequently jailed for a maximum term of six years and nine months, with a non-parole period of three years and four months.
A document of agreed facts tendered to the District Court in 2022 detailed 12 specific incidents but said these were representative of many more.
Grant served 14 months' imprisonment before she was released on bail earlier this year, pending her appeal.
The decision comes after Helga Lam, a former Sydney teacher, had an indictment of 15 charges of indecent assault quashed in February.
She was accused of crimes against boys dating back to 1978, but the law in force at the time did not apply to acts committed by a woman against a male victim.
More to come.
